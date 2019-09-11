Congress MLA Allegedly Misbehaves With Air India Staff After Missing Plane

Air India said the company has ordered a detailed inquiry and further action will be taken.

Congress MLA Vinod Chandrakar has been accused of humiliating a female Air India staff at Raipur airport on August 7 as she denied permission to board the plane after he arrived late at the airport, according to Air India's initial report.

"The boarding card of the MLA was printed in advance at 5:30. All the passengers were aboard the plane except five passengers. Announcement were repeatedly made at the security hold area (SHA) and the check-in area at 6:12," the report says.

The report further states: "One passenger informed that the others were on their way. The Air India Raipur Airport manager, an Air India official and a Customer Service Agent (CSA) waited for the passengers."

"The passengers did not show up till 6:13, and the airport manager got to the flight; the flight door was later shut at 6:18, and flight took off 6:30," the Air India report says.

When ANI contacted the Chhattisgarh MLA to record his reaction to the charges filed against him, he said over the phone: "I am an MLA. I know how to behave with a person. I reached the airport at around 5:30. My baggage was checked twice, causing the delay. I reached the final gate at 6:05. The Air India staff (woman) yelled at me and did not allow us to board."

The Air India subsidiary company (Alliance Air) flight 9I-728 on August 7, from Raipur to Ranchi, was scheduled for 6:30.

"I urge Air India administration to check CCTV footage of the airport to prove the allegations," Mr Vinod added.

The initial inquiry report further stated that "after the departure of the flight, the passenger came to the check-in area and began yelling in public.

When contacted, Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said: "The matter came to our notice. Air India management has taken it seriously and ordered detailed inquiry. After the final inquiry report, further action will be taken."

