Congress Leader's Apology To President For 'Rashtrapatni' Remark: Full Text

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who sparked a political row after referring to President Droupadi Murmu as "Rashtrapatni" in, what he claimed to be a "slip of tongue", sent a written apology to her today. The BJP launched an all-out offensive against the opposition party, demanding apologies from Mr Chowdhury and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi
Full text of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's apology letter to President Murmu:
To
The President of India
Respected Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji,
Rashtrapati Bhawan
New Delhi
Your Excellency,
I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an
incorrect word to describe the position you hold. | assure you that it was a slip of the tongue.
I apologize and request you to accept the same.
With regards,
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury