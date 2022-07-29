Congress Leader's Apology To President For 'Rashtrapatni' Remark: Full Text

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sent a written apology to President Droupadi Murmu. (FILE)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who sparked a political row after referring to President Droupadi Murmu as "Rashtrapatni" in, what he claimed to be a "slip of tongue", sent a written apology to her today. The BJP launched an all-out offensive against the opposition party, demanding apologies from Mr Chowdhury and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Full text of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's apology letter to President Murmu:

To

The President of India

Respected Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji,

Rashtrapati Bhawan

New Delhi

Your Excellency,

I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an

incorrect word to describe the position you hold. | assure you that it was a slip of the tongue.

I apologize and request you to accept the same.

With regards,

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury