Congress Leader's "China Not Our Enemy" Remark Sparks Huge Row

Congress veteran Sam Pitroda, who heads the party's overseas unit, has courted a new controversy after claiming that the threat from China is often blown out of proportion. His suggestion that India needs to stop considering the neighbouring country as an enemy drew a sharp backlash with the ruling BJP calling out the Congress party over its "obsessive fascination for China".

The remarks by Mr Pitroda, who is not unknown to controversies, follow his leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion in the parliament that India had lost a part of its territory to China, a claim that has been trashed by the government. Speaking to IANS, the Congress leader claimed that India's approach to China has been "confrontational" and that mindset needed to change.

"I don't understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the U.S. has a tendency to define an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront. Our approach has been confrontational from the very beginning, and this attitude creates enemies, which in turn garners support within the country. We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one," he said in the interview.

The reply came to a question on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump would be able to control the threats from China. India had rejected Trump's offer last month to mediate an end to border disputes with China.

'Obsession With China'

Hitting back at Mr Pitroda, the BJP said the crux of the Congress's obsession with China lies in a 2008 Memorandum for Understanding (MoU) between the Congress and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"Those who ceded away 40,000 square km of our land to China, still see no threat from the Dragon. No wonder Rahul Gandhi is in awe of China and was rooting for BRI one day before the IMEEC was announced. The crux of Congress party's obsessive fascination for China, lies hidden in the mysterious 2008 Cong-CCP MOU," said the BJP's national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha.

The MoU flagged by the BJP has been described as a "secret deal" in an RTI response by the Ministry of External Affairs in 2020, between the Indian Congress party and the CCP. It was signed on August 7, 2008 to exchange "high-level information and cooperation," according to the foreign ministry's response.

Pradeep Bhandari, another BJP spokesperson, pointed out that Mr Pitroda is a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and accused the Congress of prioritising China's interest above India's.

"Rahul Gandhi's right-hand man Sam Pitroda: 'China isn't our enemy'! This man sings endless praises of China while Congress party's signing of MoU in 2008 reveal a cozy betrayal of India's interests and prioritising China's! It's crazy how Congress always manages to keep China and Pakistan's interests above ours," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi's remote control is in the hand of George Soros and China," alleged Mr Bhandari, referring to the billionaire philanthropist accused of trying to influence global politics through his Open Society Foundation.

China has been among the US' major headaches in view of security concerns and trade implications. India too has been engaged in a border dispute with China, which was marked by violent clashes in 2020. This was followed by a disengagement process and military-level talks between the two sides.

The opposition in India claims the country had lost a chunk of its land to China during these clashes - a claim that resurfaced in Mr Gandhi's parliament speech earlier this month. Mr Gandhi had claimed China has control over 4,000 sq km of Indian territory, which was refuted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Sam Pitroda's Controversies

Mr Pitroda has courted controversies in the past well. His comments in 2024 on the diversity among Indians were seen as racist and even drew backlash from PM Modi. He, however, had stood by his remarks and blamed it on the words that he chose to express himself. The Congress had distanced itself from his remarks.

Following an uproar, he had given up his post of Congress overseas chief but was back at the helm after seven weeks.

He sparked another row during the general elections last year with a comment about an inheritance tax, which led the BJP to claim that the Congress would redistribute the wealth of Indians if voted to power.