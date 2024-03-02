Congress, Lalu Yadav's RJD 'Used Dalits As Shield To Justify Dynastic Rule': PM Modi

PM Modi addressed back-to-back rallies in Aurangabad and Begusarai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a frontal attack on the Congress-RJD combine in Bihar, claiming that the opposition alliance had used its championing of the deprived sections as a "shield, to justify" corruption and dynastic politics.

The Prime Minister, who set foot on Bihar's soil after more than a year and a half, addressed back-to-back rallies in Aurangabad and Begusarai districts, where he also launched development projects worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

"Such functions were earlier held at select places like the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. We have brought Delhi to Begusarai. Projects have been launched for the entire country of which Rs 30,000 crore will be spent on Bihar alone", said Prime Minister Modi.

He said, "Had it been the governments of the past, such works would have never seen the light of the day. Bihar knows well the price people pay for politics of vote bank politics".

Without naming RJD president Lalu Prasad, who was the railway minister in the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, Prime Minister Modi said, "The people of Bihar know-how resources belonging to the railways were looted, how job aspirants were made to part with their land".

The allusion was to the land for jobs scam, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, and in which Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and daughter Misa Bharti, among others, have been named.

Prime Minister Modi expressed happiness over the NDA's return to power in Bihar, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to the BJP-led coalition, and said the state "is back on the path to progress, with a double engine government. We must never allow the return of the days of the past when people lived in fear".

He also said, "The Congress-RJD combine has always used Dalits and other deprived sections of the society as a shield, to justify their corruption and dynastic rule. It is a betrayal of social justice".

Prime Minister Modi said overall progress ensured by his government at the Centre and the one headed by Nitish Kumar in the state "exemplify true social justice, as envisioned by Karpoori Thakur".

Notably, Thakur, an OBC stalwart and former chief minister of Bihar, was recently given the Bharat Ratna.

Prime Minister Modi added: "The NDA has pushed to the margins those who were responsible for lawlessness in Bihar and deprived the state of development".

Speaking just a few weeks ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the prime minister exuded confidence that the NDA would win the elections hands down.

He said, "The nation is chanting 'abki baar phir se NDA sarkaar' (NDA government once again), abki baar 400 paar (400 plus seats for the NDA this time)".

Mocking the opposition parties, Prime Minister Modi said, "They had leaders who seem to be afraid of contesting the Lok Sabha polls. They want to enter Parliament through Rajya Sabha".

Although the PM did not mention any opposition leader by name, the remark comes in the backdrop of former Congress president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi getting elected to the Rajya Sabha, giving up the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat she had been holding for several terms.

The Prime Minister, whose recently coined slogan "Modi ki guarantee" is fast gaining currency, said, "The people of the country believe that when Modi gives a guarantee, it is in itself the guarantee that the promise will be fulfilled".

"Modi ki guarantee stands for development, rule of law and safety and security for our daughters and sisters. We have worked to this end and will continue to do so in our third term," asserted the PM.

The charismatic leader tried to strike a chord with people in Begusarai and Aurangabad, by breaking into local dialects Angika and Magahi, respectively, from time to time, and paying obeisance to shrines these places were known for.

In Aurangabad, he enthralled the local populace by paying tributes to Anugrah Narayan Singh, a Congress leader with roots in that district, who was the state's first Deputy Chief Minister and ranked among the tallest political figures of his generation.

Prime Minister Modi also referred to Bihar's association with Goddess Sita, who was believed to have been discovered in Sitamarhi district by King Janaka. He said, "It was no surprise that people of the state displayed the greatest enthusiasm when we were consecrating the Ram temple at Ayodhya".

The Prime Minister disarmed his political associates and the common people alike by displaying warmth.

In Aurangabad, when state BJP leaders approached him with a huge garland, Prime Minister Modi called Nitish Kumar and ensured that both were in the frame together.

In Begusarai, the PM, famous for being attentive to his surroundings, spotted a bystander atop his chair and said, "I appreciate your enthusiasm and your affection for me. But I beg you with folded hands, please take your seat".

Besides the Bihar CM, those present at the functions included Governor Rajendra Arlekar. The Begusarai event was also attended by Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Giriraj Singh, who is also the local MP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)