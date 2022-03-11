Wishes Galore For 'Bhaji' Bhagwant Mann After AAP's Landslide Punjab Win

Punjab Elections: Bhagwant Mann is AAPs chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party's incredible show in the Punjab Assembly polls has led to a number of people congratulating AAP and its chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann. Congratulatory messages poured in on social media from people in the film fraternity to Mr Mann's opponents from Congress and Akali Dal.

Mr Mann will take oath as the chief minister in the coming days. He announced that he will take oath at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, and not at Raj Bhawan.

“Mubarkan Bhagwant Mann BHAJI,” tweeted singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, and shared an image of the AAP leader.

“Looks like game, set, match already in Punjab! Congratulations to the Aam Aadmi Party and Bhagwant Mann,” wrote actress Gul Panag.

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi wished the people of Punjab and congratulated Mr Mann and AAP “for the stupendous lead and extremely well-deserved victory”.

Veteran actress and TV host Simi Garewal, too, congratulated AAP, describing the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as “educated, smart and politically astute”. She said AAP will do great things for Punjab because they will not have roadblocks at every step. They will be free to make reforms and progress, she added.

Earlier, in the day, Mr Kejriwal had tweeted a photo of himself and Mr Mann, and captioned it, “Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution.”

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who quit the Congress after being removed as Chief Minister of the state months before the polls, also congratulated AAP and Mr Mann for the victory. He added that he accepted “the verdict of the people with all humility”.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal president and another challenger of the AAP in Punjab, said that he accepted the people's mandate and congratulated AAP and Mr Mann.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu accepted the defeat, saying the “voice of the people is the voice of God”.

As per the latest trends, AAP was heading for a three-fourth majority in the Punjab assembly.