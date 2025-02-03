"Committed Sin": Amit Shah On Arvind Kejriwal's "Poisoned Yamuna" Remark

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah continued his relentless attack against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the final day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections, saying that the AAP chief has "committed a sin" by alleging that the Haryana government has 'poisoned' the Yamuna river.

Amit Shah addressed a massive crowd in the Bijwasan Assembly constituency, claiming that the AAP national convenor used to call himself the "son of Haryana," had now resorted to playing the blame game after failing to deliver on his promises to the people.

"They have just committed a sin. Kejriwal said that the Haryana government is mixing poison in the water of Yamuna. Kejriwal used to call himself the son of Haryana, but now he has insulted Haryana. They could not purify the water themselves, hence they are blaming Haryana and insulting the people of Haryana," Amit Shah told the people.

The Home Minister highlighted the allegations on AAP leaders regarding the national capital's now-scrapped excise policy, upholding it as an example of Arvind Kejriwal's deception.

"He (Arvind Kejriwal) has created a flood of scams. A liquor scam worth thousands of crores was committed and liquor shops were opened near temples, schools and gurudwaras," Amit Shah said.

Detailing the various other alleged scams, the BJP leader mentioned Rs 28,400 crore water board scam; Rs 4,500 crore DTC bus scam; Rs 1,300 crore classroom scam; CCTV scam of Rs 571 crore and others.

"Kejriwal, who came to fight against corruption, himself became the embodiment of corruption and both Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan went to jail in the liquor scam," he added.

Highlighting various AAP MLAs leaving the party to join the BJP, Amit Shah mentioned, "The time has come to free Delhi from liquor mafias, scamsters and hardcore dishonest people...He (Kejriwal) did not fulfil any of his promises. That is why today more than 50% of their MLAs have left them...Kejriwal ji aapake yahaan ye bhagadad kyon machee hai?"

Earlier on February 1, eight sitting AAP MLAs resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The MLAs included Vandana Gaur from Palam, Rohit Mehraulia from Trilokpuri, Girish Soni, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Bhupender Singh June from Bijwasan, Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli and Pawan Sharma from Adarsh Nagar joined BJP, due to being denied tickets in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

The BJP leader also mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal has been "deceiving" the public by not repairing the failing infrastructure of the national capital, such as potholes, polluted waters, and scams in mohalla clinics.

Amit Shah said during the rally, "For 10 years, Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal have been deceiving the public. In the name of connectivity, such roads were provided that it cannot be known whether there is a pothole in the road or the road is in the pothole. They are sending polluted water through pipes. He committed a scam of conducting 65,000 fake tests in the name of Mohalla Clinic. Forget about Bijwasan, half of Delhi turns into a pond during rains."

On the final day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections, all Congress, BJP and AAP have gone all out in criticising each other for failing to address the problems of the people. Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a road show in the Moti Nagar assembly constituency.

In Bijwasan, where Shah addressed the public, it is a triangular contest between BJP's Kailash Gahlot, AAP's Surender Bhardwaj, and Congress' Devinder Kumar Sehrawat.

Meanwhile, in Moti Nagar, BJP's Harish Khurana, AAP's Shivcharan Goel, and Congress' Rajender Singh will face off for the seat.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)