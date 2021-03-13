Bengal Officials Arrest Close Associate Of Coal Scam Accused

The West Bengal CID has formed a Special Investigation Team for the coal scam case. (File)

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police arrested the close aide of Anup Majhi, the main accused in the coal scam case from Andal on Friday night.

According to sources, the accused Randhir Singh was associated with Anup Majhi and was involved in the scam.

Meanwhile, the agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been jointly probing the coal scam. On the other hand, the West Bengal CID has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the case.

The CBI has already issued a lookout circular against the multi-crore scam kingpin Anup Majhi, alias Lala who is on the run.

The CBI on Friday issued summons to the husband and father-in-law of Maneka Gambhir, who is the sister-in-law of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, for questioning on March 15 in connection with the coal scam.

Earlier, CBI had also issued summons to Maneka Gambhir in connection with the case.

On February 21, CBI served a notice to Rujira Banerjee Naroola, the wife of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek asking her to join the investigation related to the coal scam case.

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee has accused the Centre several times of misusing central agencies like CBI and ED to counter political opponents.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.