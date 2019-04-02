Coaches Of Delhi-Bound Train Detach On River Bridge In Odisha, None Hurt

The affected coaches B/3 and B/4 were joined and the train resumed its onward journey. (Representational)

A train mishap was averted on Tuesday when coaches of the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express detached from each other on Kathjodi river bridge near Odisha's Cuttack.

No one was hurt when the coaches separated, an official of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

Soon after leaving Bhubaneswar station at around 9.30 am, the train suddenly came to a halt on the bridge triggering panic among the passengers.

Senior officers from the Bhubaneswar coach maintenance depot thoroughly checked the coaches at the Cuttack railway station, he said.

The affected coaches, B/3 and B/4, were joined and the train resumed its onward journey.

A panel has been formed to inquire into the matter and it will submit its report within 48 hours, he said.

"The reason will be known in a day or two. Responsibility will be fixed after that," an official said.

