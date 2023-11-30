BJP Edge In Rajasthan, Close Fight In Madhya Pradesh, Telangana: Exit Polls

Exit polls are predicting a BJP edge in Rajasthan, the Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh and a fight that could be too close to call in Madhya Pradesh. For Mizoram, a hung house could be in the cards. The biggest upset could be reserved for Telangana, where K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi has been in power since the inception of the state since 2014. Two exit polls indicate that the BRS could be replaced by the Congress in this election.

Exit polls, though, can often get it wrong.

Six exit polls on Chhattisgarh by and large, predict a second term for Bhupesh Baghel, with the number of seats allotted to the party staying within the margin of early 40s to mid-50s. The majority mark in the 90-seat state is 46.

India Today- Axis My India is predicting that Congress could win 40-50 of the state's 90 seats. Jan Ki Baat is predicting 34-45 seats for the BJP and 42-53 seats for the Congress.

The seventh -- News 24-Today's Chanakya, is predicting 33 seats for the BJP and 57 for the Congress.

Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress won in 2018 but had is government collapse in 2018, is apparently proving tricky to predict. Only one of the three exit polls indicate that the Congress – in an outer margin -- could hit the halfway mark in the 230-seat state.

Jan ki Baat is predicting 100-123 seats for the BJP, Republic TV- Matrize is giving it 118 to 16 seat and TV 9 Bharatvarsh- Polstrat is saying the party could win 106-116 seats.

Rajasthan, which routinely votes out the incumbent since early '90s, is apparently sticking to the trend. Two of three exit polls have predicted a clear victory for the BJP -- a third predicts the margin could be slim.

In Mizoram, neither Congress, nor the BJP and its allies may reach majority mark, indicate two exit polls.

Votes for all five states will be counted on Sunday.