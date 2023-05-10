Climate Change Behind Intense Cyclones In Arabian Sea? What Expert Said

There is some evidence to suggest that the high-intensity cyclones in the Arabian Sea are a result of climate change, a top official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has told NDTV.

"In a global study, with scientists of World Meteorological Organization, we found that we do not have high confidence to say that an increase in the high intensity cyclones is a result of climate change. But we do have some confidence," said Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

"There is low-confidence that frequency of high intensity cyclones over Arabian Sea is increasing because of climate change," Mr Mohapatra added.

On average, five cyclones are recorded in North Indian Ocean in a year. There was also a year when 10 cyclones were recorded, while there was also a year when only one cyclone was recorded.

Mr Mohapatra termed it the result of interannual variation.

The frequency of cyclones has decreased in the overall North Indian Ocean, the official said.

Quoting from a global study, Mr Mohapatra said the frequency of cyclones won't increase but their intensity will in the coming years.

