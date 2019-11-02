Cops, Lawyers Clash At Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, Police Car Set On Fire

A police car was set afire as lawyers at the Tis Hazari court complex clashed with cops in Old Delhi on Saturday afternoon. Smoke could be seen rising into the sky amid chaos on the court premises.

A lawyer who was reportedly injured in police firing has been admitted to the nearby St Stephens Hospital, news agency ANI reported.

Sources claimed that the lawyers were angry over parking issues in the complex. They have locked themselves inside the court premises, preventing police and mediapersons from entering. Taking the tense situation into account, police have locked several gates leading into the court complex.

