BJP, JDS Workers Clash In Karnataka, Friction In Alliance

The BJP and JDS have joined hands ahead of the Lok Sabha election and recently finalised their seat sharing talks, but the situation on ground appears challenging. The leaders and workers of the two parties -- used more to being at odds -- are apparently having trouble adjusting to being on the same side. A joint meeting organised on Monday at Karnataka's Tumakuru was marred by clash between the party workers.

The two sides clashed on stage at Thuruvekere during an election meeting organised to campaign for their alliance candidate Somanna.

The trouble started when JDS MLA MT Krishnappa pointed finger at BJP leader Kondajji Vishwanath. He said Kondajji was responsible for his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Vishwanath, who was in the JDS earlier and later crossed over to the BJP, was visibly upset. Before he could step forward to speak, Mr Somanna stopped him.

Most of the JDS workers claimed there was some truth in the MLA's statement.

Even though the matter was resolved later, the camaraderie between the party workers seems to be facing teething troubles, especially with the BJP and the JDS trying to bury ideological differences to ensure a formidable fight against the Congress.

The JDS have been promised three seats -- Hassan, Mandya and Kolar.

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda's son-in-law Dr Manjunath is contesting on a BJP ticket and has been fielded from Bengaluru Rural to take on Congress veteran DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy returned to Bengaluru on Sunday after undergoing a surgery in Chennai. He is yet to take a call on contesting the Lok Sabha election.

While the BJP is looking to cash in on the Vokkaliga support base of the JDS in the Old Mysuru region, the latter is fighting to remain the mainstream after the recent setback in the assembly election.