Citizenship Amendment Protests Live Updates: Protests Against Citizenship Act Continue, Varanasi Activists Get Bail

Hundreds of protesters on New Year vowed to "defend the Constitution" against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi. Protests were held across the national capital with five Metro stations shut to maintain peace during the ongoing protests. All-women's protest at Shaheen Bagh entered its 17th day at New Year midnight, a citizen's group held a separate demonstration at the Constitution Club of India on Parliament Street.
In Assam, police personnel were filmed beating up people protesting on Wednesday after they waved black flags at Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The viral video showed the cops thrashing protesters in Nalbari district where the Chief Minister's convoy was passing through.
Amid the Activists of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) waved black flags at Mr Sonowal at a number of locations while he was travelling from Guwahati to the ashram of religious preacher Krishnaguru in Barpeta district.
As many as 69 people, including activist couple, Ravi Shekhar and Ekta Shekhar, who were arrested during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Varanasi on December 19, were on Wednesday granted bail by a local court in the city.
Here are LIVE Updates of the Citizenship amendment protests:
An activist couple, who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police in Varanasi for attending a protest against the citizenship law, have been granted bail nearly two weeks after they were jailed. There has been controversy over arrests and the crackdown by the Yogi Adityanath government after the violence protests in the state against the citizenship law." itemprop="description
Aligarh Muslim University has further extended the winter break keeping in view the continuing protests against the amended citizenship law in the country." itemprop="description