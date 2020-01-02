Citizenship Amendment Protests Live Updates: Protests Against Citizenship Act Continue, Varanasi Activists Get Bail

Aligarh Muslim University has extended the winter break keeping in view the protests

Hundreds of protesters on New Year vowed to "defend the Constitution" against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi. Protests were held across the national capital with five Metro stations shut to maintain peace during the ongoing protests. All-women's protest at Shaheen Bagh entered its 17th day at New Year midnight, a citizen's group held a separate demonstration at the Constitution Club of India on Parliament Street.

In Assam, police personnel were filmed beating up people protesting on Wednesday after they waved black flags at Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The viral video showed the cops thrashing protesters in Nalbari district where the Chief Minister's convoy was passing through.

Amid the Activists of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) waved black flags at Mr Sonowal at a number of locations while he was travelling from Guwahati to the ashram of religious preacher Krishnaguru in Barpeta district.

As many as 69 people, including activist couple, Ravi Shekhar and Ekta Shekhar, who were arrested during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Varanasi on December 19, were on Wednesday granted bail by a local court in the city.

Here are LIVE Updates of the Citizenship amendment protests:

Jan 02, 2020 12:00 (IST) Thousands of Muslims take out rally against Citizenship Act in Kochi

Holding national flags and placards which read, "Born in India, Lived in India, will die in India", thousands of Muslims hit the streets in this port city on the New Year day, demanding that the Modi government withdraw the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.



Jan 02, 2020 11:41 (IST) Jamia Millia Islamia's Alumni Association takes out candlelight march

The Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) on Wednesday participated in a candlelight march at Jamia Nagar. Protesters took out a march from the association office to gate number 7 of the university by holding candles in their hand and singing patriotic songs.

"We support our students against the Act and we will keep protesting until the government take any action in our support. The Centre should pass some resolution in the Act if they want us to end our protest," Faraz, Vice-President of AAJMI told news agency ANI.

"The alumni from all over the country have gathered here and we appeal others to support us," another alumnus said.



Jan 02, 2020 11:39 (IST) Varanasi Activist Ekta Shekhar Released Weeks After Citizenship Law Protest, Baby Ayra Reunited With Mother

An activist couple, who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police in Varanasi for attending a protest against the citizenship law, have been granted bail nearly two weeks after they were jailed. There has been controversy over arrests and the crackdown by the Yogi Adityanath government after the violence protests in the state against the citizenship law.