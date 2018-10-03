Security Officer Allegedly Kills Wife, Children Over 'Work Stress'

Police said efforts were on to find the accused. (Representational)

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan deployed at a thermal power plant in Jhansi allegedly killed his wife and their two children over some "work-related stress", and left a note claiming he was going to kill himself, police said.

Shiv Singh Gurjar was deployed at Parichcha Thermal Power Plant and allegedly poisoned and then bludgeoned to death his wife Gita (30) and their two children Kanha (4) and Tanisha (6) at his government quarter, they said.

The neighbours spotted the bodies on a cot in the house this morning, SSP Vinod Kumar Singh said.

A note allegedly written by the accused was also recovered from the spot in which he stated that he took the step following "job-related tension" and that he was also killing himself, the SSP said, adding that Gurjar has not been found.

All the three have been given poison and then killed with a sharp-edged weapon, the SSP said, adding that efforts were on to trace the jawan.