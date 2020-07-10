Cigarettes Worth Rs 1.56 Crore Brought In COVID Special Train Seized At New Delhi Railway Station

Around 19 lakh cigarette sticks were seized, an official said

The customs preventive officials on Friday seized cigarettes worth over Rs 1.5 crore illegally brought by a COVID special train at the New Delhi Railway Station, officials said.

They said 10 lakh cigarette sticks of "Special Gold Esse" and "Super slim Esse Light" brands were packed in 100 cartons.

These cartons were recovered from a goods compartment of a COVID-19 special train coming from Varanasi to Delhi, the officials said.

Besides, around 9 lakh cigarettes of a lesser known brand and valued at around Rs 36 lakh were seized from the same train, they said.

"These were misdeclared and concealed in 38 big gunny bags," an official said.

The total seizure is around 19 lakh cigarette sticks valued at around Rs 1.56 crore, he said.

"A person linked with the two consignments has been caught and is being questioned. Further investigation is in progress," the official said.

The customs preventive officials had on Tuesday seized 4.5 lakh cigarette sticks illegally brought in a COVID special train at the Old Delhi Railway Station.

The cigarettes, valued at Rs 40 lakh, were seized from the goods compartment of the train.