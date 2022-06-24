'Reported Men Who Send Vulgar Pics, Now My Instagram Suspended': Singer Chinmayi

Singer Chinmayi Sripada's Instagram account has been suspended.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada's Instagram account has been suspended. Ms Sripada has said that the social media platform has “removed her account for reporting men” who send her obscene pictures.

In a tweet, which was shared on Thursday, Ms Sripada said, “Instagram has basically removed my account for reporting men who send me their penises on DMs [direct messages]. It's been going on for a while where I report but my access was barred. Anyway, that's that.”

The singer added, “My backup account is chinmayi.sripada.”

Ms Sripada has also penned a note on her “backup” Instagram account. Her post read, “Finally, Instagram did delete my original account. Keeping the abusers but removing the ones that speak up.”

Chinmayi Sripada has been facing a backlash on social media ever since she supported the #MeToo movement and revealed the names of a few prominent figures in the Tamil film industry. The singer was also criticised for sharing pictures of her newborn twins.

Ms Sripada also opened up about the hate messages that came her way after she announced the arrival of her twins. “Since I announced the birth of my babies - many Tamil netizens have been basically wishing that my kids do as well as the molester I named during the MeToo movement,” read her post.

In a follow-up post, she added, “This is the only reason I didn't speak about my pregnancy on social media.”

Chinmayi Sripada is involved in playback singing across many languages. She has sung hit numbers in films like Kannathil Muthamittal and Sara Sara.