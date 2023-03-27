China Skips Confidential G20 Meet In Arunachal: Sources

China skipped a confidential G20 meeting held in India on Sunday, sources said. The meeting was held over the weekend in Itanagar, the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, a northeastern state that China claims is a part of Tibet. India has rejected such claims in the past and maintains Arunachal is its integral part.

The meeting, attended by scores of delegates, is among the dozens of events planned across the country ahead of the G20 summit in Delhi in September.

It is unclear if China has officially lodged a protest with India over the meeting.

Neither Foreign ministry nor China has said anything on Sunday's meeting.

The weekend meetings were declared confidential and media coverage was not permitted.