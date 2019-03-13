China Blocks Move To Blacklist Masood Azhar As Global Terrorist Again

Masood Azhar is chief of Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.

China on Wednesday once again blocked the proposal to blacklist Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the UN Security Council by placing a "technical hold" on it. The proposal was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after the Pulwama terror attack that increased tensions between Pakistan and India. The listing would have put strict restrictions on Azhar, including the seizure of his assets.

In its first response, India said it was "disappointed" with the outcome but stopped short of naming China.

Members of the United Nations Security Council Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee members had 10 working days to raise any objections to the proposal moved by France, the UK and the US. The no-objection period deadline was set to end at 3 pm local time (New York) Wednesday (12:30am IST Thursday).

China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council and a self-described "all-weather ally" of Pakistan, has blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee in 2009 and 2016. In 2017, Beijing also blocked a move by the US, the UK and France to designate Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN.

A UNSC designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo. An assets freeze under the Sanctions Committee requires that all states freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities.

The travel ban entails preventing the entry into or transit by all states through their territories by designated individuals.

Under the arms embargo, all states are required to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale and transfer from their territories or by their nationals outside their territories, or using their flag vessels or aircraft, of arms and related materiel of all types, spare parts, and technical advice, assistance, or training related to military activities, to designated individuals and entities.