Chief Justice Dipak Misra has for the first time made public the roster of the Supreme Court judges.The new roster system will come into effect from February 5, next Monday, and applies to fresh cases, not the existing cases.The roster has been posted on the Supreme Court website, weeks after four senior judges of the top court went public against the Chief Justice on work allocation. The Chief Justice will hear all Public Interest Litigations or PILs, election matters, criminal cases, social justice cases, appointment of Constitutional functionaries and matters relating to Commission of enquiry.Justice J Chelameswar, the number 2 Judge in the Supreme Court who along with three judges went public, will hear Labour, Indirect taxes, criminal matters and consumer protection cases.