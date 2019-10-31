'Used To Have A Bullet': Chief Justice Designate On His Love For Bikes

President Kovind recently signed an order appointing Justice Bobde next CJI (File)

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, the Chief Justice designate, expressed his fondness for motorcycles on Thursday, saying that he used to ride a Bullet manufactured by Indian company Royal Enfield.

President Ram Nath Kovind recently signed an order appointing Justice Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India, succeeding CJI Ranjan Gogoi who will retire on November 17.

Speaking to IANS, Justice Bobde talked about his love for bikes.

"I like to ride bikes. I used to have a Bullet," Mr Bobde said when asked about his special interest and preferred motorcycle brand.

The Chief Justice designate was sharing a light moment with journalists after a series of interviews to various media outlets.

Earlier this year, Justice Bobde had met with an accident while test-riding a motorcycle, which has been learnt to be a high-end Harley Davidson bike. He fell off the bike and fractured his ankle. The accident kept him away from court duties as well as the Supreme Court Collegium meetings.

Mr Bobde spent a few minutes with the journalists explaining the nature of his injury and clarified that the accident did not lead to a serious health concern.

When queried on the famous movie "Motorcycle Diaries", Justice Bobde expressed keen interest and asked, "The movie is on Che Guevara, right?"

"Motorcycle Diaries" is a 2004 biopic about the journey and written memoir of Ernesto Guevara, better known as Che Guevara, who finds his calling in life when he sets out on a motorcycle road trip across South America with his friend, Alberto Granado, a biochemist.

