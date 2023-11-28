Chhattisgarh Cop Injured While Trying To Kill Self Inside Police Station

The Constable shot himself on right side of the chest with a rifle.

A 25-year-old constable shot himself inside a police station with his service rifle in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in an alleged attempt to commit suicide, but survived and suffered injuries in the process, an official said.

The trigger for the suicide attempt was not immediately known, but it was revealed the constable was undergoing medical treatment for an old injury and was upset over not getting cured.

The incident took place at around 6.45 pm on Monday in Chhindgarh police station premises in the Naxalite-hit district.

Constable Narendra Negi, posted at the Chhindgarh police station, shot himself on right side of the chest with an Insas (Indian Small Arms System) rifle following which he was immediately shifted to Sukma district hospital for treatment of his injuries, the official said.

“As per preliminary information, Negi was undergoing treatment for a long time for an old head injury and was disturbed as he was not getting cured. Prima facie, it could be the reason for his suicide attempt," the official said.

Further investigation was underway, he added.

