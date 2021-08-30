Madhya Pradesh Woman Ends Life After Throwing 2 Daughters Into Well: Cops

The woman also allegedly threw her two daughters into a well, police said. (Representational)

A 33-year-old woman allegedly threw her two daughters into a well in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh and then died by suicide by hanging herself from its sides reportedly after a dispute over a mobile phone with her mother-in-law, leading to the death one of the children as well, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in a village, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, police official Shashank Jain said.

"The woman died along with her 10-year-old daughter, while a four-year-old survived after getting stuck among the bricks of the well. The woman had gone out to feed her cattle. We have initial information that she had a fight with her mother-in-law on Saturday over a mobile phone. However, all angles are being probed," the official said.

Villagers claimed the woman's mother-in-law had taken away her cellphone, which caused an argument.