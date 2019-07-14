Chandrayaan-2 Launch LIVE Updates: India To Launch Ambitious Moon Mission Hours From Now

Chandrayaan-2, Indian's space mission that aims to place a robotic rover on the moon, will launch at 2:51 am on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh to witness the live launch. The 3.8-tonne satellite will be taken to the moon on the 640-tonne GSLV Mk III (nicknamed "Baahubali"), India's most powerful rocket. After lift-off, Chandrayaan-2 will head to the south pole of the moon for a soft landing. The journey of 3.84 lakh kilometres will take nearly two months to complete. The Chandrayaan-2 mission will carry a 1.4 tonne lander Vikram - which in turn will take the 27-kilogramme rover Pragyan - to a high plain between two craters on the lunar South Pole.
If the mission is successful, it will be a huge achievement for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), that has a budget almost 20 times less than US space agency NASA. The mission's success will make India the fourth country to soft-land a spacecraft on the lunar surface after the US, Russia and China.
President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh to witness the live launch of the Chandrayaan 2, the Indian space mission that aims to place a robotic rover on the moon, at 2:51 am on Monday.
ISRO Chandrayaan 2: Chandrayaan-2's orbiter, lander and rover have been designed and made in India, and it will use its most powerful rocket launcher, GSLV Mk III, to carry the 2.4 tonne orbiter. With Chandrayaan-2, India will continue its search for water on the lunar surface after Chandrayaan-1 in 2009 made the breakthrough of discovering the presence of water molecules on the Moon's surface."
