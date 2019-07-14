Chandrayaan-2 Launch LIVE Updates: India To Launch Ambitious Moon Mission Hours From Now

Chandrayaan-2 launch: The mission's success will make India the fourth country to soft-land a spacecraft on the lunar surface after US, Russia and China.

Updated: July 14, 2019 18:59 IST
Chandrayaan-2's journey of 3.84 lakh kilometres will take nearly two months to complete

Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh: 

Chandrayaan-2, Indian's space mission that aims to place a robotic rover on the moon, will launch at 2:51 am on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh to witness the live launch. The 3.8-tonne satellite will be taken to the moon on the 640-tonne GSLV Mk III (nicknamed "Baahubali"), India's most powerful rocket. After lift-off, Chandrayaan-2 will head to the south pole of the moon for a soft landing. The journey of 3.84 lakh kilometres will take nearly two months to complete. The Chandrayaan-2 mission will carry a 1.4 tonne lander Vikram - which in turn will take the 27-kilogramme rover Pragyan - to a high plain between two craters on the lunar South Pole.

If the mission is successful, it will be a huge achievement for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), that has a budget almost 20 times less than US space agency NASA. The mission's success will make India the fourth country to soft-land a spacecraft on the lunar surface after the US, Russia and China.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Chandrayaan-2 launch: 


Jul 14, 2019
18:59 (IST)
India's Moonshot Tonight, Countdown To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh to witness the live launch of the Chandrayaan 2, the Indian space mission that aims to place a robotic rover on the moon, at 2:51 am on Monday.
Jul 14, 2019
18:54 (IST)
Equipment Involved In Chandrayaan 2 Designed And Manufactured In India.

All the equipment involved in the Chandrayaan 2 mission -- from its orbiter to lander and rover -- have been designed and manufactured in India. It is a sequel to the successful Chandrayaan 1, which helped confirm the presence of water on the moon in 2009.
Jul 14, 2019
18:47 (IST)
15-Minute Final Descent Will Be Our Most Terrifying Moment: ISRO Chief  K Sivan

ISRO chief K Sivan had said that the time for celebration hasn't come yet. "The 15-minute final descent will be our most terrifying moments because we have never undertaken such a complex mission," he said.
Jul 14, 2019
18:44 (IST)
Chandrayaan 2 Launch: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming
Chandrayaan-2's orbiter, lander and rover have been designed and made in India, and it will use its most powerful rocket launcher, GSLV Mk III, to carry the 2.4 tonne orbiter. With Chandrayaan-2, India will continue its search for water on the lunar surface after Chandrayaan-1 in 2009 made the breakthrough of discovering the presence of water molecules on the Moon's surface.
Jul 14, 2019
18:42 (IST)
