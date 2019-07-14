Chandrayaan-2 Launch LIVE Updates: India To Launch Ambitious Moon Mission Hours From Now

Chandrayaan-2's journey of 3.84 lakh kilometres will take nearly two months to complete

Chandrayaan-2, Indian's space mission that aims to place a robotic rover on the moon, will launch at 2:51 am on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh to witness the live launch. The 3.8-tonne satellite will be taken to the moon on the 640-tonne GSLV Mk III (nicknamed "Baahubali"), India's most powerful rocket. After lift-off, Chandrayaan-2 will head to the south pole of the moon for a soft landing. The journey of 3.84 lakh kilometres will take nearly two months to complete. The Chandrayaan-2 mission will carry a 1.4 tonne lander Vikram - which in turn will take the 27-kilogramme rover Pragyan - to a high plain between two craters on the lunar South Pole.

If the mission is successful, it will be a huge achievement for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), that has a budget almost 20 times less than US space agency NASA. The mission's success will make India the fourth country to soft-land a spacecraft on the lunar surface after the US, Russia and China.

