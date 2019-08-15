Chandrayaan 2 Headed To A Part Of Moon Where No One Has Visited: PM Modi

ISRO had launched India's indigenous moon mission- Chandrayaan 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission- Chandrayaan 2. He said our country's achievements are being recognized abroad.

"Today, the achievements and progress of our country and its professions are recognized abroad. The Chandrayaan 2 is headed to a part of the moon where no one has visited before. This is a big achievement by our scientists. Even the sportsmen of the country are making their mark across the world. CEOs are making a mark in the global business world. I feel very proud today," the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day.

Chandrayaan 2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body".

The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.