"Chance To Build On Our Collaboration": PM Modi On Meeting Trump In US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his upcoming visit to the US will offer an opportunity to build upon the successes of his collaboration with Donald Trump during his first presidential term. He will leave for France this evening, where he will co-chair a summit on artificial intelligence, followed by a two-day visit to the US.

Recalling his 2019 trip to the US when the Republican leader was in power, the Prime Minister said that he looks forward to meeting his "friend" Trump during the upcoming two-day visit.

"Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US," said the Prime Minister in a statement ahead of his departure.

PM Modi said this visit will help the two countries deepen their partnership in crucial sectors like technology, trade, and defence.

"This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience," said PM Modi in a statement.

The two leaders will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries and shape a better future for the world, he added.

His visit to the US assumes significance amid the Trump administration's policy changes - including the deportation of Indians who had entered the US illegally and threats of reciprocal tariffs.

The two leaders had a phone call last month, during which Trump stressed that India needed to buy more arms and ammunition from the US and move towards a fair bilateral trading relationship. They had also discussed the QUAD partnership and the ongoing global conflicts.

AI Summit In France

Before flying to the US, the Prime Minister will spend two days in France. During his stay in the European country (February 10-12), he said he would co-chair the AI Action Summit, a mega event set to be attended by world leaders and tech champions. The summit, he said, will see an "exchange (of) views on collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and larger public good in an inclusive, secure and trustworthy manner."

During his visit, the Prime Minister said he will also review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with President Emmanuel Macron.

"We will also travel to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France and also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries including France, to harness energy for the global good," he said.

PM Modi said he will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who had laid down their lives during the two World Wars, at the Mazargues War Cemetery.