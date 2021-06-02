Supreme Court Slams Centre's Vaccination Policy For 18-44 Year-Olds

Replacing free vaccination with paid ones is "arbitrary", Supreme Court said (Representational)

The Centre's policy of giving free vaccination to 45-plus age group and a paid system for those below is "prima facie, arbitrary and irrational", the Supreme Court said today in its detailed order on the issue.

Calling the issue of vaccination "absolutely crucial" the court said, "Reports indicate that persons between 18-44 years of age have not only been infected by COVID-19, but have also suffered from severe effects of the infection, including prolonged hospitalisation and, in unfortunate cases, death. Due to the changing nature of the pandemic, we are now faced with a situation where the 18-44 age group also needs to be vaccinated, although priority may be retained between different age groups on a scientific basis."

"Hence, due to the importance of vaccinating individuals in the 18-44 age group, the policy of the Central Government for conducting free vaccination themselves for groups under the first 2 phases, and replacing it with paid vaccination by the State/UT Governments and private hospitals for the persons between 18-44 years is, prima facie, arbitrary and irrational," the order read.