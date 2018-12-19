Centre Sticks To Stand As Congress Demands Parliamentary Probe On Rafale

Centre said it was ready to discuss the Rafale deal in parliament, but refused a JPC

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the second time on Wednesday amid uproar after the government rejected the opposition demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal.

As the House re-convened for the second time in the noon, members from the Congress, AIADMK and TDP trooped into the Well, holding placards and shouting slogans.

While AIADMK members protested the construction of a dam across the Cauvery river, those from the Congress demanded a JPC probe into the Rafale deal.

The TDP sought to raise issues related to Andhra Pradesh. More than 40 members were in the Well.

Some members from the ruling BJP also sought to raise certain issues from their seats.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said there were "serious apprehensions" in the minds of the people over the Rafale deal and this needs to be probed by the JPC.

Kharge said there was a "massive loss" to the state exchequer because of the deal besides "loss" of Transfer of Technology to the state-run Hindustan Aeronautical Limited.

Responding to this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government is ready for a discussion on this issue, but rejected the demand for a JPC.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government was ready to discuss any issue demanded by the opposition, including the Rafale deal.

During the Question Hour, Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP MP from West Champaran, slammed Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for his remarks against migrants from UP and Bihar.

Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan moved a privilege motion against an IPS officer from Kerala.