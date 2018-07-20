Centre Rejects Collegium Recommendation On Delhi High Court Chief Justice

The centre wants the Supreme Court collegium to recommend another name in place of Justice Aniruddha Bose

The government has turned down a recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium to appoint Aniruddha Bose, a judge of the Calcutta High Court, as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court.

After keeping the file pending for over five months, the government told the collegium to reconsider its decision.

The government said that Justice Bose, who has been a judge since 2004, doesn't have any experience as a chief justice to handle such a prominent high court.

The government wants the collegium to recommend another name in place of the 59-year-old Justice Bose for the Delhi High Court, which has been without a full-time chief justice for more than a year now.

The government had recently stalled the elevation of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph to the Supreme Court citing seniority and regional representation.