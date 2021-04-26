Centre Exempts 3 Sectors From Liquid Oxygen Use Order

The centre has taken a number of steps to deal with the medical oxygen crisis (File)

Just a day after banning the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed three sectors -- ampules and vials, pharmaceutical and defence forces -- to use the commodity.

The ministry had imposed a ban on use of non-medical oxygen after scarcity of medical oxygen was reported from many parts of the country, especially the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sent out an SOS saying many hospitals in the city were gasping for oxygen.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday clarified the three sectors have now been exempted from the ban order.

Meanwhile, the central government has taken a number of steps to deal with the medical oxygen crisis due to the increasing demand as the second wave of coronavirus engulfed several states.

The central government is trying to source oxygen from different parts of the country and making it available in the worst-hit states by running special trains. It is also getting cryogenic tanks from countries like Singapore and the UAE to transport oxygen. It is also sourcing oxygen concentrators from the United States.