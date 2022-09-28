Centre Declares Popular Front Of India 'Unlawful' For 5 Years

After two rounds of nationwide raids on the premises linked to leaders and functionaries of Popular Front Of India (PFI), the centre last evening declared the outfit as an "unlawful association" for the next five years.

A government notification said that the PFI and its affiliate organisations and fronts have been declared "unlawful association" for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

"PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country," said the government notification.