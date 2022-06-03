Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: CCTV Video Shows Suspects 4 Days Before Killing

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29

A CCTV footage accessed by NDTV shows a car, which was allegedly used by the assailants in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, entering Punjab's Mansa from Haryana's Fatehabad district.

The CCTV captured the car entering the Mansa district four days before the murder of the singer. Moga police have detained two people from Fatehabad in connection with the killing of Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was pruned by the Punjab government.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed the responsibility for Moose Wala's murder.

Bishnoi, who is in the custody of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, has alleged that Moose Wala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera on August 7 last year, which led to a "rivalry" between his gang and the Punjabi singer, officials said.

His gang's members, including Canada-based Goldy Brar, then hatched a conspiracy to kill Moose Wala, he told officials.

Earlier, the Punjab police on May 31 arrested Manpreet Singh for allegedly supplying vehicles to assailants who were involved in the murder of Moose Wala.

The singer was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab government on May 28. The downsizing of the security cover sparked a huge political controversy, with Opposition parties accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of endangering VIPs'.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has now been informed that the security cover of those VIPs will be restored from June 7.