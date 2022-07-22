CBSE Class 12 Exam Results Live Updates: 92.71% Students Pass Exam

Over 33,000 students scored above 95 per cent, the board said.

92.71 per cent of students have cleared the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams. Over 33,000 students scored above 95 per cent, while 1.34 lakh got above 90 per cent.

Girls have outshined boys by 3.29 per cent, the board said.

The overall pass percentage was 99.37 per cent in 2021 as compared to 92.71 per cent this year.

A total of 14,35,366 students appeared for the exam of which 13,30,662 have passed. 92.71 per cent of students have passed the CBSE 12 board examination.

Here are the Live Updates on CBSE Class 12 results:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jul 22, 2022 12:09 (IST) CBSE Class 12 Results: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Students



Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of CBSE examination! Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future. - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 22, 2022

Jul 22, 2022 12:06 (IST) CBSE Class 12 Results: Jawahar Navodaya Schools perform best amongst all

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) performed the best with 98.93 per cent students passing the exam followed by schools run by Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) with 97.96 pass percentage, Kendriya Vidyalayas (97.04 per cent), government aided (94.81 per cent), government schools (93.38 per cent) and private schools (92.20 per cent), sources PTI.

Jul 22, 2022 12:00 (IST) CBSE 2023 Class 12 Board exams to begin from February 15

CBSE announced that the Class 12 Board exams for the 2022-2023 session would begin from 15 February 2023. "In light of the lessening impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe the Board has decided to conduct 2023 examinations from the 15th of February, 2023," states the CBSE's press release.

Jul 22, 2022 11:52 (IST) CBSE Class 12 Results: Trivandrum region performs best, Prayagraj ranks lowest

Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.83 per cent followed by Bengaluru with 98.16 per cent, Chennai with 97.79 per cent, Delhi east and Delhi west with 96.29 per cent. However, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has recorded the lowest pass percentage at 83.71 per cent.

Jul 22, 2022 11:42 (IST) CBSE Class 12 Results: Girls outperform Boys by 3.29 per cent

This year, the pass percentage of girls in the CBSE Board exams stood at 94.54 per cent while that of boys was 91.25 per cent. The transgender candidates' pass percentage was 100 per cent.

Jul 22, 2022 11:31 (IST) CBSE Announces Class 12 Results, 92.71% Pass





Jul 22, 2022 11:20 (IST)

A total of 1435366 students appeared for the exam of which 1330662 have passed. 92.71 per cent of students have passed the CBSE 12 board examination.