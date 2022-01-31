CBI To Probe Tamil Nadu Schoolgirl's Death By Suicide: Madras High Court

Madras High Court said CBI will probe Tamil Nadu class 12 girl's death by suicide. (Representational)

A 17-year-old schoolgirl's death by suicide in Tamil Nadu, allegedly after she was harassed by her hostel warden, will be investigated by the CBI, the Madras High Court ordered today.

The girl, a student of class 12, died days after she took poison at her home in Thanjavur on January 9.

In a video that surfaced last week, the teen said she could not concentrate on her studies because she had been forced to clean rooms, do accounts and other chores by her warden. She feared falling grades, she said.

In a previous video that emerged after her death, she said she was harassed and abused likely because her parents had refused to convert to Christianity.

"Two years ago, they asked me and my parents to convert to Christianity. They said they will take care of my education," the girl said in the video. On a specific question on whether she was targeted for not converting, she says, "Maybe".

The videos were handed over to the court, which told the police not to harass the person who recorded her on a mobile phone and instead focus on the investigation.