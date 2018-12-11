Case Filed Against Kedarnath In Jaunpur Court In UP

Kedarnath is a love story set against the backdrop of 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

A case was filed against the movie Kedarnath in a court in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. The petitioner has objected to the movie for reasons including its love scenes, alleged promotion of so-called love jihad and supposedly obscene dance sequences-- all against the backdrop of the 2013 flash floods in Uttarakhand.

The petitioner has named the main leads Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan and the director of the movie Abhishek Kapoor. The petitioner, a lawyer by profession, has pleaded before the court against Kedarnath being set at the time of a natural calamity that killed thousands.

The court has fixed January 17 as the next date of hearing.

Kedarnath, the debut of Sara Ali Khan, is a love story of a Muslim porter and a Hindu girl on a pilgrimage to the holy shrine in Kedarnath set against the backdrop of 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

