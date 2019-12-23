Case Against Madhya Pradesh BJP MP, Son Over Caste Certificate Information

KP Yadav defeated Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna this year

BJP MP KP Yadav, who defeated Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Lok Sabha polls, and his son have been charged for allegedly furnishing wrong information to get a "non-creamy layer OBC" certificate, police said on Monday.

The SDM conducted an inquiry into the matter following a complaint filed by local resident, Giriraj Yadav, he said.

The income limit for a person from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) under the non-creamy layer was Rs 6 lakh till 2017, which was later increased to Rs 8 lakh.

In 2014, Mr Yadav allegedly furnished wrong information to the authorities concerned to get the non-creamy layer certificate, as per the SDM's inquiry report.

Mr Yadav defeated Mr Scindia from Guna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh earlier this year.

His son Sarthak also allegedly furnished wrong information to get the non-creamy layer certificate in July this year, the report said.

The information submitted by Mr Yadav and his son to get the non-creamy layer OBC certificate was different from the Guna MP's assets and income declaration in different election affidavits, it said.

Mr Yadav's income shown in the election affidavits was higher than the slab fixed for the non-creamy layer OBC certificate, the probe report said.