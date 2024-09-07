Case Against Kannada Filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat After Death Of Crew Member At Film Set

The incident occurred on September 3 during the shooting of Kannada movie titled 'Manada Kadalu' near Adakamaranahalli in Dasanapura in Madanayakanahalli police station limits.

The case has been registered against Kannada filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat and three others (File)

Bengaluru:

A case has been registered against Kannada filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat and three others after a crew member allegedly fell from a 30-foot ladder during the shooting of a film, police said on Saturday.

According to police, light boy Mohan Kumar (24) reportedly fell from a ladder during the shooting of the film and sustained severe injuries. He was shifted to a hopsital, where he died.

Based on a complaint we received from the victim's brother, a case was registered against Bhat and three others, including the assistant director and producer, a senior police officer said.

"We have served notice to those named in the FIR and further investigation is underway," he said.

Meanwhile, Film Industry for Rights & Equality (FIRE) that began in 2017, with the intention of providing a justice platform for neglected and deprived groups in the film industry, including workers, has expressed condolences to victim Kumar and his family.

"Any death in the film industry is a loss to us all. In the future, FIRE intends to work with all Okkutas & all workers' unions, all bodies of the Kannada film industry and the Labour department of our state government to provide fundamental benefits to our workers," stated a release issued by the organisation. 

