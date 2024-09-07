Case Against Kannada Filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat After Death Of Crew Member At Film Set

The case has been registered against Kannada filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat and three others (File)

A case has been registered against Kannada filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat and three others after a crew member allegedly fell from a 30-foot ladder during the shooting of a film, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on September 3 during the shooting of Kannada movie titled 'Manada Kadalu' near Adakamaranahalli in Dasanapura in Madanayakanahalli police station limits.

According to police, light boy Mohan Kumar (24) reportedly fell from a ladder during the shooting of the film and sustained severe injuries. He was shifted to a hopsital, where he died.

Based on a complaint we received from the victim's brother, a case was registered against Bhat and three others, including the assistant director and producer, a senior police officer said.

"We have served notice to those named in the FIR and further investigation is underway," he said.

Meanwhile, Film Industry for Rights & Equality (FIRE) that began in 2017, with the intention of providing a justice platform for neglected and deprived groups in the film industry, including workers, has expressed condolences to victim Kumar and his family.

"Any death in the film industry is a loss to us all. In the future, FIRE intends to work with all Okkutas & all workers' unions, all bodies of the Kannada film industry and the Labour department of our state government to provide fundamental benefits to our workers," stated a release issued by the organisation.

