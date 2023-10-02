Case Against Indian-Origin Lawyer For Online Posts During Presidential Polls: Report

The posts on social media had content reportedly promoting other candidates. (Representational)

Singapore's election authority has lodged a police report against an Indian-origin suspended lawyer and a local activist of Chinese origin for publishing multiple posts on social media during the cooling-off period ahead of the country's presidential election, according to a media report on Monday.

The Elections Department of Singapore (ELD) filed the police report against Ravi Madasamy and Iris Koh, founder of the anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide, Channel News Asia reported.

Under Singapore's law, no electioneering and campaigns are allowed on the eve of polling under the city-state's law, also known as the cooling-off period.

The cooling-off period started on August 31 at midnight and went on until the close of polling at 8 pm on September 1.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a Singaporean who has previously served in many government posts, was elected Singapore's ninth President.

The ELD said the duo had repeatedly published online election advertising during the cooling-off period despite the reminders over the prohibition on campaigning activity and election advertising during the period.

The posts on social media had content reportedly promoting other candidates in the nationwide election.

The police may conduct investigations to establish whether offences have been committed by Koh and Ravi, said ELD.

Both Koh and Ravi have outstanding charges against them. Koh is accused of conspiring with a doctor to lie about people being vaccinated while Ravi faces charges of slapping a man near a subway station and disorderly behaviour.

