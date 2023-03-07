Car Crashes Into Roadside Dhaba In UP, One Dead

The dead has been identified as Rajesh. (Representational)

A 'dhaba' owner died after a speeding car rammed into a roadside eatery in Rampur Maniharan police station area here, police said on Tuesday. Four others were also injured in the incident, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Sagar Jain said the accident took place Monday evening when the car coming from Delhi hit the eatery owner who was cleaning utensils.

The dead has been identified as Rajesh alias Pappu (52), police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Mr Jain said the car overturned after crashing into the eatery. The four occupants of the vehicle, including three women, suffered injuries, he said.

Passers-by pulled out the passengers from the vehicle, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)