'Both Sides Can Sit Together, Resolve Situation': S Jaishankar On Maldives

Maldives and India must sit down and work out any concerns each might have, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Wednesday as ties with the island nation simmer following three ministers' critical comments this month about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Mr Jaishankar acknowledged that India's position of strength - with respect to almost all of its neighbours - might see it drawn into regional disputes, but called for all concerned to "sit down and talk, in a mature manner".

"In our neighbourhood there are many countries... there are elections in these countries where different parties take different positions. Now, we are a large neighbour and we become an issue in their elections. I will only say this... it is one thing for anyone to take a position in an election, but, when it comes to public office, your responsibilities change," he told NDTV.

"Then you have to think carefully about what you say or do, whether it is on social media, in a meeting, to the media, or anywhere," Mr Jaishankar explained.

"You can't behave in government as you might in an election. We have had some meetings and hope to have some more. Ultimately I would like for all of us to sit down and talk. If they have issues we will listen and try to resolve it, because, ultimately, we are all neighbours."

Mr Jaishankar's comments come against the backdrop of a diplomatic (and political) row that spilled over into social media and even affected the flow of tourists to the island paradise.

Mohammed Muizzu was elected to power last year on the back of an aggressive "India Out" policy that has seen the Maldives draw closer and closer to China.

Mr Muizzu - who now faces an impeachment threat over his pro-China (and consequently anti-India) stance - has also ordered Indian troops stationed there to leave by March 15.

The latest flashpoint is the Maldives giving a Chinese 'research' ship - the Xian Yang Hong 03, which has been flagged as a spy ship - permission to dock in capital Male next week.

So far, however, Mr Muizzu has been unwilling to yield from his strong anti-India position; on his return from a State visit to China earlier this month, he struck a defiant note.

"We may be small but this doesn't give them (seen as a jab at India) the license to bully us," he was quoted by a Maldives website, "We aren't in anyone's backyard."

However, Mr Jaishankar this month also said that neighbours will eventually need each other. "History and geography are very powerful forces. There is no escape from that," he said.