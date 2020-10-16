Cancel Transfer Orders As Model Code In Place: Poll Body To Madhya Pradesh Government

The Election Commission on Thursday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to cancel transfer orders of 12 joint and deputy collectors which were issued after the model code of conduct came into effect ahead of the bypolls.

In Madhya Pradesh, 28 assembly byelections are scheduled to be held on November 3.

"It came to the notice of (the) Commission that these transfers were issued during the period of Model Code of Conduct (on October 8)," the Election Commission said in a statement.

The Commission discussed the matter at length and after taking into consideration the recommendation of Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh, it has directed the state government to cancel these transfers with immediate effect, it said.

"The Commission reiterated that in case any poll going district has an acute necessity to fill a vacant post during the operation of Model Code of Conduct, state government in consultation with Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh, shall send panel of suitable officers for Commission''s consideration and approval," it said.

