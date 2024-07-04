Calcutta High Court To Hear Defamation Suit By West Bengal Governor Against CM Mamata Banerjee On July 10

The Calcutta High Court has scheduled a hearing on July 10.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday said it will hear the defamation suit by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 10.

Bose had filed a defamation case against Banerjee on June 28, a day after she claimed women complained to her that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan.

His counsel Dhiraj Trivedi mentioned the matter before the court of Justice Krishna Rao, who had adjourned hearing of the suit on Wednesday, for an early hearing date.

The court said that it will take up the matter for hearing again on July 10.

Noting that the suit was filed on the basis of news reports, Justice Krishna Rao pointed out to Bose's counsel that publications referred to in the suit have not been made party to it.

Justice Rao adjourned the case with the liberty to the petitioner to take appropriate steps in this regard.