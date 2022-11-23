High Court Puts Arrest Warrant Against Union Minister In 2009 Theft Case On Hold

Nisith Pramanik's lawyers said the case of theft had been registered against unknown people.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday stayed a warrant of arrest issued by the Alipurduar court in north Bengal against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisiht Pramanik in connection with an alleged theft case of 2009.

It was claimed by Mr Pramanik's lawyers that the case of theft had been registered against unknown people at the Alipurduar police station, but he was falsely implicated by the police.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh ordered a stay on the warrant of arrest issued by a magistrate at Alipurduar court.

The high court directed Mr Pramanik to appear before the magistrate at Alipurduar court between January 7 and January 12, 2023.

The minister's lawyer Vikash Singh said that a prayer had been made by Mr Pramanik before the magistrate court for adjourning the date of hearing since he was unable to appear before it on November 11 on which date it had earlier been fixed for hearing, but it was not allowed and the warrant of arrest was issued.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)