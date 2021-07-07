Nitish Kumar's Party Raises An Old Demand To Join PM's Cabinet: Sources

Cabinet Reshuffle: The JDU says it has 16 MPs, so it should be given at least four ministries.

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reshuffle, Bihar ally Nitish Kumar's party has once again raised an old demand. A top Janata Dal United leader said today the party will not accept anything less than four slots in the cabinet, going by the principle of proportional representation.

Last evening, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said the JDU would join the government and accept whatever it was offered.

However, party sources contradicted that apparent climb-down.

"If the JDU gets proportional representation in the Modi cabinet, only then will we join the government," said a JDU leader.

The leader said if the party was offered only two ministries, it would impact social equations and political math in Bihar.

