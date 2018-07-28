Bus Carrying University Employees Skids Off Mumbai-Goa Highway, 20 Dead

Raigad police officer PD Patil said the people were going somewhere for a weekend picnic.

Twenty employees of an agricultural university in Maharashtra were killed when a bus they were travelling in skidded off a mountain stretch on the Mumbai-Goa highway. The police said five bodies have been recovered from the accident site in Maharashtra's Raigad district. A total of 34 people were on the bus, the police said. The vehicle fell 500 feet down the mountain, news agency IANS reported.

State minister Vinod Tawde tweeted he has asked officials to go to the accident site and start rescue operations immediately.

The stretch of the highway in the Western Ghats where the accident happened had been seeing heavy rain for the past few days.

One of the passengers managed to climb up the road and alert the police, after which rescuers reached the area. A team of the National Disaster Response Force from Pune is involved in search and rescue operations.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted he has asked party workers in the area to provide "all possible assistance to the injured and families of those who have died".