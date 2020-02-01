Government Cuts Allocation For PM-Kisan Scheme By 27.5% For This Fiscal

Eligible farmers get Rs 6,000 under the PM-Kisan scheme. (Representational)

The government has proposed a lower allocation of Rs 54,370.15 crore for PM-Kisan scheme this fiscal, a cut of 27.5 per cent when compared to the budget projection of Rs 75,000 crore, according to the Budget document.

Despite lower outgo on the PM-Kisan scheme -- under which Rs 6,000 is being provided to eligible farmers per year in three equal instalments, the government has kept the budget estimate for the next fiscal at the same level of Rs 75,000 crore.

The government has disbursed over Rs 43,000 crore to more than 8 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme so far.

The projection of the number of beneficiary farmers has also been lowered to 14 crore from the earlier 14.5 crore.