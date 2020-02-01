Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Krishi Udan Scheme To Give Farmers Wings

The Finance Minister said high focus had been given at district level for horticulture to gain momentum.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget 2020 announcements, introduced the "Krishi UDAN Yojana", meant to benefit farmers from the northeast and those in tribal districts.

The scheme, listed on the 16-point action plan for farmers in the Budget, involves flights on international and national routes to help farmers transport farm produce.

Nirmala Sitharaman said the scheme was part of the government's focus on modernisation of agriculture and farm produce.

"Krishi UDAN will be launched by the ministry of civil aviation on international and national routes aiming to improve value realization in north east and tribal districts," the Finance Minister said.

Soon after her announcement, "Krishi Udan" became a trending term on social media, with many describing the measure as "path-breaking".

Ms Sitharaman also said the Indian railways would set up Kisan Rail through Public Private Partnership model so that perishable goods could be transported quickly to build a "seamless national cold supply chain".

"For better marketing and export, supporting states will focus on one product for one district, so that high focus is given at district level for horticulture to gain momentum," she said.