BSF Intensifies Vigil Along Bangladesh Border But Tripura Poses Challenges

The Border Security Force has intensified their vigil along Tripura's 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, but stopping cross-border infiltration remains a herculean task.

Amid the political unrest in Bangladesh, Tripura's porous stretches continue to serve as illegal gateways for Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya refugees to penetrate deep into the Indian mainland.

Despite near-constant surveillance and a professed commitment toward achieving "zero-infiltration", human trafficking networks continue to thrive. Regular arrests across Tripura underscore how cross-border movement is taking place almost daily, sources told NDTV.

Tripura's unique geography only compounds the issue. Nearly 98% of the 856 km border with Bangladesh, which surrounds the state from three sides, is fenced, but most of these barbed-wire structures, erected over a decade ago, have succumbed to wear and tear. Prolonged monsoon seasons, lasting nearly seven months a year, combined with dense vegetation and unchecked marijuana growth, have rendered large portions of the fencing rusted and ineffective, a senior police official said.

Moreover, in stark contrast to India's western frontier, several habitations in Tripura lie dangerously close to the border. In some cases, villages even exist beyond the fencing, separated from Indian territory by a mere 150 yards from the zero-point demarcation pillars.

These close proximities make it easier for smugglers and traffickers to exploit gaps, blending in with civilians during cross-border transits.

The biggest challenge is that the terrain favours the infiltrators, with villages practically touching the fence and dense vegetation offering cover, making it a prolonged battle.

Apart from the geographical challenges, a small segment of the bordering population is believed to be complicit in illegal activities, including human trafficking and smuggling, further complicating BSF's efforts.

With the volatile situation in neighbouring Bangladesh and the looming threat from western borders, the stakes have never been higher. The state and central governments, in coordination with security agencies, must reassess ground realities and devise strategic responses to plug these vulnerabilities.

The implications of infiltration go beyond demographic changes and fiscal strain on the exchequer; unchecked infiltration poses a direct national security threat.

Even as BSF, other security forces and intelligence units operate in tandem to thwart illegal entry, the persistent arrests of infiltrators only highlight how steep the challenge truly is.