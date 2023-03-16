BS Yediyurappa Surrounded By BJP Workers, Forced To Cancel Poll Campaign

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediurappa was forced to cancel a BJP election campaign today after being gheraoed by party workers in Chikkamagaluru district. The showdown started after BJP's national general secretary CT Ravi dismissed Mr Yediyurappa's declaration that his son BY Vijayendra would contest from the family stronghold Shikaripura in the upcoming elections.

Dramatic scenes unfolded at Mudigere constituency in Chikkamagaluru district when Mr Yediyurappa arrived to lead the BJP's Vijay Sankalpa Yatra.

Party workers and supporters of CT Ravi gheraoed the Lingayat strongman's car, demanding that an assembly ticket not be given to MLA MP Kumaraswamy, who is eyeing another term from the Mudigere constituency.

Mr Yediyurappa, visibly upset, was forced to cancel the road show.

Visuals from the spot showed him leaving the location without participating in the yatra and CT Ravi walking with his supporters on the other side.