Police Case Against KCR's Party MLA In Phone-Tapping Issue

A first Information Report has been filed against Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA T Harish Rao in connection with a phone-tapping case. Mr Rao was the minister in the government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao and is his nephew.

The matter came to light with the arrest of a former police officer, Praneeth Rao, following a complaint by his senior officer D Ramesh.

Then Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, a businessman and founder of Farmer's First Foundation, lodged a complaint alleging illegal surveillance of his phone by Harish Rao and his associates.

An investigation has been started.

The development comes as an investigation into an earlier alleged phone-tapping, under the former BRS government, is underway and political leaders linked to the case are being questioned.

The controversy came to surface after the Congress government came to power in the state.