Brown Sugar Worth Rs 11 Crore Seized In Odisha, 6 Arrested: Cops

Odisha Police have seized around 10 kilogramme of brown sugar worth Rs 11 crore and arrested six persons on charge of peddling the narcotic substance in Balasore district, a senior officer said on Friday.

The seizure and arrests were made on Thursday, police said.

IGP Eastern Range Himanshu Kumar Lal and SP Balasore Sudhansu Sekhar Sadangi said the raid was conducted at a spot near Fuladi under Sahadevkhunta police station based on intelligence input.

"Police seized more than 10 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 11 crore," Mr Lal said, adding that the narcotic drugs were kept in six polythene packets.

Six persons, five local people and a man from Madhya Pradesh were arrested in this connection, the IGP said, adding that prima facie investigation suggests the contraband drugs were procured from West Bengal-Assam border and were supposed to be supplied in various parts of Odisha.

Apart from drugs, police also seized a motorcycle, one scooter, five mobile phones and Rs 21,000 cash.

